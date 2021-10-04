Danville Primary School closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — COVID-19 cases are interrupting the school year for some students at a school district in Montour County.

According to the Danville Area School District, its primary school will be closed today and for the remainder of this week.

They say the closure is due to several positive COVID-19 cases in different classrooms.

The closure impacts pre-k, head start, kindergarten, first grade, and second grade.

The school district confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in every building within the district last week.

As of Monday, only the Danville Area Primary School is closed and is expected to reopen on Monday, October 11th.

We will be here as the rest of the district starts school today to get the opinion of students and parents about the issue.