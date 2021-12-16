Danville police search for suspect involved in multiple assaults

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Danville Police Department is investigating the violent assaults happening in the Danville area.

A sexual assault took place on Monday, December 8 in the Danville Borough, occurring in the evening hours along the area of East Market Street and Mill Street.

Police are describing the suspect as a white male, medium build, and about 6 ft tall.





Police have not released any information on the victim at this time.

This is the second violent attack in Danville, the previous one wasn’t a sexual assault. Residents are left upset and fearful that the suspect is still out there.

Police declined an on-camera interview but, told Eyewitness News there’s no threat to the public. Officers remind residents to be aware of their surroundings and lock their doors.

Anyone with info can contact Danville Police Department at 570-275-3000. Reporter Jazzmyn Allen will have more on this incident tonight on Eyewitness News.