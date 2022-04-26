DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Danville Middle School students will put their brains to the test to compete in a unique competition. An underwater robotics challenge.

An underwater robot or ROV, remotely operated vehicle, is a piece of equipment that can be operated remotely. The robot can complete tasks underwater, while the operator is up above watching.

The team will compete on Friday, they all agreed that they are excited to see how their ROV stands up to the competition and they’re excited to represent their school.

According to the team, the preparation for the competition taught them that when things get hectic, communication is very important. Also, they said time management is key since they have deadlines that have to be met and of course, problem-solving skills are a must when building.