DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews in Danville were battling a raging house fire early Sunday morning that shut down a part of Route 11.

Danville Fire Department Assistant Chief Joe Stigerwalt told Eyewitness News that at about 3:00 a.m., the Danville Fire Department was dispatched to a two-story house fire in the 200 block of Bloom Street.

Crews had to close Route 11 to allow firefighters to effectively battle the flames from about 3:00 a.m. to about 9:30 a.m., according to the Montour County Communications Center.

Firefighters battled the flames for two and a half hours and Chief Stigerwalt says it took so long because the power company needed to turn off the power before they could put their big lines down for the house.

The home was vacant at the time and there are no reported injuries, said Chief Stigerwalt

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating at this time.