DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the World Health Organization, one person dies by suicide every 40 seconds. One local school is taking action to try and change that statistic.

Emily Moran says a group of students started the Students Preserving Mental Health (SPM) club after the school lost two students to suicide last year.

The students agreed that it was a tough time when they lost the two students, they said it was a time that they all came together to heal. They then decided to take action and start a club that aims to preserve mental health. The club decided to make a video promoting asking for help.

Student Chole Hoffman said that the video took off. She said she was amazed at the video’s shares and likes but was happy that it got attention.

Nate Wagner is a community outreach specialist at Hawkins Chevrolet he worked with the students to produce the video. He said that Hawkins Chevrolet saw the students struggling and they wanted to step in to let them know it is okay to ask for help.

To see more of what the student-run organization is doing you can visit their Instagram page, danville_spm.