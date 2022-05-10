DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People who live in the Danville area now have a new way of traveling downtown to shop and more and it’s free.

Getting around downtown Danville just got a lot easier.

“We are so excited to bring this shoppers shuttle downtown Danville. It’s been a labor of love for our small committee,” said Rebecca Dressler, Executive Director, Danville business alliance.

The downtown Danville Shoppers’ Shuttle is officially up and running. Geisinger collaborated with the Danville Business Alliance and Fishing Creek Transportation to make it happen.

We are hoping that it connects the patients and patient families that come to Geisinger for care to our wonderful businesses downtown,” said Dressler.

During their pilot program, which lasts the rest of the year, the shuttle is free and it’s for residents.

“Somebody called and said they’re a senior citizen and they said you know we don’t like the traffic so they plan on hopping on the shuttle in a bigger area, and they plan on coming down to mill street and shopping at the local shops,” explained Shawna Winnie, Manager, Mill Street Transportation. I think it’s very important for our local shops and our community to be able to shop locally, get transportation, free, easy to get downtown. You know, not have to worry about traveling, parking, any of that.”

The shuttle operates Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and stops at several stores and healthcare facilities. The shuttle allows people to have a safe way to travel while supporting the local businesses.