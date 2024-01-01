PLAINS, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If you’ve had New Year’s fitness resolutions in the past and they didn’t stick, an area gym in Luzerne County has some tips for achieving your goals.

28/22 News spoke to officials at Danko’s All-American Fitness in Plains who say they’ve seen an uptick in gym memberships since late November.

Now in the new year, they expect that number to rise. One of the gym’s coaches says they spread the importance of consistency so new members continue to go after the first couple of months.

“Because we’re creatures of comfort. We’d rather not do things that are uncomfortable, but you just have to force, sometimes force yourself and be motivated enough to go outside of your own comfort zone and just keep expanding that comfort zone, and in my opinion, that’s how we become better,” explained Joel Avila, coach at Danko’s All-American Fitness.

Avila says tying in a healthy diet also helps the mentality of completing your fitness goals.

For more information head to Danko’s All-American Fitness website.