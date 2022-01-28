‘Dangerous Fugitive’ wanted for assault in Wayne County

GOULDSBORO, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wayne County District Attorney is requesting the public’s help to locate a ‘wanted and dangerous fugitive.’

According to Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell, an arrest warrant has been issued for Christopher Clark, 49, of Gouldsboro, for aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Officials say Clark is wanted due to an incident that occured Sunday in the Pocono Ranchettes in Gouldsboro, where he allegedly punched and kicked a 60-year-old man in the head, knocking him unconscious.

According to the press release, the victim sustained a brain bleed and multiple facial fractures. D.A. Howell says Clark is aware of the arrest warrant and is currently a fugitive of the law.

Investigators state Clark drives a red sedan with Florida license plates and is known to visit establishments with gambling machines.

Anyone with information about Clark’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Wayne County detectives at 570-253-4912. Please be advised if you see Clark to not approach him, immediately dial 911.