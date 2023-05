STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Last week was National Skilled Nursing Care Week. The Pleasant Valley Manor Nursing Home capped off the week with a dance through the decades.

On Friday, Pleasant Valley Manor Nursing Home in Stroudsburg hosted a number of events for its staff and residents, to show their appreciation.

They ended the week on Friday with a “Dancing Through the Decades” dance.

The residents picked a decade to dress up in and danced the afternoon away.