DALTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 99th Annual Fire Company Carnival in Dalton kicked off Tuesday evening.

The carnival opened at 6:00 Tuesday night and attendees were excited for its return as it would have been their 100th consecutive year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was canceled in 2020.











The community turned out for good food, such as clams, Pizza by the Chinchilla Hose Company (which is only available twice a year), and the famous Dalton Fire Company Roast Beef Sandwich. There are also classic carnival foods, a beer tent, drinks, musical entertainment, Bingo, and other games, and of course, a parade.

“We have to raise our money to purchase our equipment. There is grants and everything we can get but it doesn’t cover all of the expenses. Like everything else now the cost of everything is tremendous so it’s important for us to do our fundraisers to add to the general operating budget,” explained President Justin Sturdevant of the Dalton Fire Company.

The parade starts at 7:00 on Friday night and the carnival will run from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. All proceeds raised, will benefit the Dalton Fire Company to keep the volunteer department operational.