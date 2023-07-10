DALTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With summer comes picnic season, and one town in Lackawanna County is gearing up to celebrate a monumental carnival.

Dalton Fire Company will be hosting their 100th Firemen’s Picnic from July 11 to July 15.

Dozens of volunteers today were out at the fairgrounds setting up for the historic carnival.

As many towns in northeastern Pennsylvania gear up for their summer carnival, one in Lackawanna County gets ready for theirs to go down in history.

The Dalton Fire Company will host their 100th Firemen’s Carnival starting on Tuesday.

An event that has become tradition for many, including Dalton Fire Company’s President, Justin Sturdevant, who has been going long before he was in charge.

“I’ve been coming to the carnival for 38 years. I’ve grown up doing it,” said Sturdevant.

The carnival has grown year after year, upgrading jar games to amusement park rides, adding different foods, and changing the venue as well.

“Originally our carnival started downtown behind our fire station before we owned this property. Around 1968, the old members purchased this property so they could have a bigger carnival, spread it out instead of just a small little one behind the firehouse,” Sturdevant explained.

But one thing has never changed, the feeling it gives the community.

“We kind of want to keep that hometown feel, the old-fashioned, traditional carnival with all the homemade food. It’s all done by the fire company,” Sturdevant continued.

The carnival is always the station’s biggest fundraiser of the year, taking about a week to set up for five nights of fun.

“We book the rides in advance, we book the entertainment in advance. Because it’s something the community looks forward to, year after year,” said Dalton Firemen’s Carnival chairman Paul Miller.

And just as long as it takes to set up, it takes just as long to tear down.

“It’s the biggest party in town all year. And then it takes us a whole week to put it all away afterwards,” said Sturdevant.

Once this monumental carnival comes to a close, these volunteers say they’re ready to start planning for the 101st next summer.

“We’ll start now for next year to organize and that. We’ll give it a break for a while, and then we’ll do it again. Summer comes up real quick,” Miller said.

The carnival will kick off Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. and there will be a history tent if you are interested in hearing more about the 99 carnivals that led up this one.