Dalton man credits smart watch for alerting him to heart condition

DALTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) 39-year-old father of four Brendan Dwyer is the office manager and financial advisor at Dwyer Financial Services in Dalton.

He used to be considered obese so he decided to get healthier after losing his father in 2017 to heart disease.

Brendan Dwyer became an avid runner after losing his father to heart disease in 2017.

In 2018, he lost 57 pounds in 6 months and started to become an avid runner who was motivated, in part, by his smart watch.

The watch ended up detecting the potentially life-threatening condition atrial fibrillation or AFib.

Dwyer credits his smartwatch for alerting him about his irregular heartbeat.

In September 2019, Dwyer underwent a medical procedure called cardiac catheter ablation to treat his irregular heartbeat.

He is now recovered and back into his running routine.

Reporter Mark Hiller sat down with Dwyer and will have his story tonight on Eyewitness News at 7pm.