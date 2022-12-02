DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner announced a man died after a car caught on fire in Luzerne County.

According to coroner Daniel Buglio, on November 9, around 12:54 p.m. 76-year-old George S. Swan was working on a car that caught fire at his home located in Dallas Township.

Swan was pronounced dead on Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The cause of death was complications of 39% full-thickness burns to the body due to vehicle fire.

The death is being investigated by the Dallas Township Police Department, along with the coroner’s office.