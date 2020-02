DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Dallas Township police say they have seized a number of narcotics including 717 tabs of LSD, quantities of crystal meth, and psilocybin mushrooms in powdered form.

A Facebook post by the police department states that the narcotics have an estimated street value of $6,000.

Police say they are not releasing any names as the investigation is ongoing.