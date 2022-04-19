DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Dallas Township Police Officer has been awarded Pennsylvania Instructor of the Year by Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence (L.E.A.D).

According to a press release, Dallas Township Police Officer, Bernard Posten, has been recognized as Pennsylvania Instructor of the Year by L.E.A.D., a national nonprofit organization committed to protecting communities from drugs and violence.

Officer Posten received the award at L.E.A.D.’s seventh annual 21st Century Drug and Violence Prevention Training Conference in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

We’re pleased to congratulate Officer Posten on his outstanding work, during the school day, educating kids on the value of drug and violence prevention. Drugs and violence continue to be a problem for young students across the country, so we commend him on protecting those in Dallas Township from these dangers which, in turn, is bridging the gap between police forces and communities.” Nick DeMauro, CEO of L.E.A.D.

As of now, Officer Posten teaches around 187 fourth-grade students in the Dallas School District. Next year, he will begin teaching sixth and eighth-grade students as well. Officer Posten also coaches baseball for the Back Moutain Little League and football, the Dallas Jr. Mounts, however, he says being an instructor for L.E.A.D. has opened the doors to work with the kids on a deeper level.

“As a teacher to the students, they get to see me in a different light. My involvement with L.E.A.D. has been nothing but positive. I’ve been really pleased about how the students have reacted to these exercises in the program. They’ve taken it with full force, and their progress shows me how much they’re learning. It’s incredibly rewarding to know that the kids are applying the tools I’ve taught them through L.E.A.D. in their everyday lives,” Officer Posten said.

Officer Posten says some of the students he instructs for L.E.A.D. are now starting baseball season with him and will report to him which lesson they’re using outside of class.

For more information about L.E.A.D. and everything, it represents visit their website to learn more.