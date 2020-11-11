Dallas Township man arrested on corruption of minor charges

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Harveys Lake man has been arrested and charged with corruption of minors but details of his alleged crimes are not yet available.

The Dallas Township Police Department executed a search and arrest warrant for Jack Covert at his home on Second Street in Harveys Lake. Police say Covert was found in the basement of the residence.

Based on the condition of his home, Dallas Township Code Enforcement condemned it.

Details of the alleged crimes committed by Covert are not available at this time, but he was taken into custody on charges of corruption of minors and related felony offenses.

Dallas Township Police Department believes there may be other victims that have not come forward.

If there is information available on Covert, you are asked to contact the Dallas Township Police Department at (570) 674-2003.