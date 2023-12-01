(WBRE/WYOU)— Five local teams entered the PIAA State Semi-Finals Friday and two have moved on. 28/22 Sports brings you the latest in state playoff football.

Dunmore is out of the state playoffs after Southern Columbia wins the game with the final score of 39-7.

Dallas came out on top of Bishop McDevitt in double overtime with the final score of 26-23, and a game-winning field goal brought it home.

South Williamsport falls against Steelton Highspire with the final score of 48-21.

Aliquippa takes down Selinsgrove with the final score of 52-32.

Next Aliquippa will take on Dallas in the 4A State finals!