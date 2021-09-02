Dallas man sentenced on drug and firearms charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Dallas man who pleaded guilty to drug and firearms charges in June of last year was sentenced Wednesday in federal court.

The charges were filed in relation to a search warrant that was served by law enforcement at the home of Bruce Redmond in Dallas and his business office in Kingston, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The release states Bruce Redmond, 32, was found to have 58 firearms, 6,664 rounds of ammunition and an quantity of methamphetamine.

Redmond was sentenced to serve just under four years in jail.