DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Valentine’s Jewelry in Dallas faced every jewelry store owner’s nightmare; an attempted robbery.

The owner of Valentine’s Jewelry, Elva Valentine, got the startling alert that someone was at her store trying to break in. While the perpetrators were unsuccessful in taking any merchandise, they still caused a lot of damage.

Valentine’s Jewelry in Dallas sustained thousands of dollars worth in damages after a small group of thieves attempted to break into the store on Thursday evening. Valentine says the alarm system in the store is linked to her house so she was alerted of the incident right away.

“All of our alarms were going off they were unsuccessful in disarming them and so they left before the police actually got here within a few minutes they were in and out of the building,” Valentine explained.

While they were unsuccessful in snatching any diamonds or pearls, their brief attempt caused a lot of damage.

“Essentially what they did is pull wires because they tried to disarm the security system… They smashed the phone system on the floor… We’ve got some internet issues,” Valentine continued.

Wires were also pulled from the safe they attempted to access. Valentine tells 28/22 News they got in and out of the building through a small window around the back of the store near an HVAC system.

While she is grateful nothing was actually stolen, she says the incident was still hard to handle as a small business.

“When you break into a store… You are robbing people, not businesses. You are robbing the people who own the store, the people who work in the store and you’re really hurting everyone,” Valentine added.

The business is still operational and Dallas Borough Police are still investigating the incident at this time. Anyone with information should contact their department.