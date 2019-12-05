DALLAS, PA (WBRE / WYOU) – The undefeated Dallas Mountaineers are heading to Hershey to vie for the state championship title.
A send-off is planned with a pep rally at the school scheduled for 12:45 p.m. December 5.
The Mountaineers face off against the undefeated District 7 champions Thomas Jefferson at 7 p.m. at Hersheypark Stadium for the Class 4A title. It’s the first meeting between the two teams.
Dallas Heads to Hershey
