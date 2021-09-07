DA Powell announces plan to combat increasing fentanyl trends in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As National Recovery Month begins, Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell held a conference, Tuesday, with Mayor Paige Cognetti and Scranton Police Chief Namiotka, to educate the public of the frightening fentanyl crisis in Lackawanna County.

According to a press release from DA Powell, the Overdose Fatality Review Team, established by Powell’s office in 2020, is seeing more deaths due to straight fentanyl than they ever have before.

The release says this year, 10 of the 52 overdose deaths were caused by straight fentanyl. In 2020, only five of 88 deaths contained the substance. Last year, 73 percent of the overdose deaths involved Fentanyl. This year, 92 percent of overdose deaths involved the substance and it’s only September.

“Our detectives are seeing drug dealers disgusing the color and consistency of straight Fentanyl and selling it as heroin. In one recent overdose case, two people bought what they believed was heroin, snorit it and died. Fentanyl is a synthteic opioid that is 100 times more powerful that heroin. If people use it the same way the would use heroin, they will die. This is new, this is terrifying and it is deadly.” Mark Powell, Lackwanna County District Attorney

To make matters worse, drug dealers are putting fentanyl into other substances. Such as marijuana, in all forms including edibles and vaping, heroin, and various other opioids, including prescription pills, as well as cocaine and methamphetamine, the DA’s office says.

The press release states there is a plan in motion to stop this terrible trend. Drug dealers who disguise fentanyl as heroin, will be prosecuted under the drug delivery resulting in death statute.

DA Powell said he is calling on Governor Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania legislatures to change the drug delivery resulting in death statute to provide even harsher punishments when an overdoes death involves straight fentanyl.

Powell is also calling on all the municipalities of Lackawanna County to follow the city of Scranton’s lead to decriminalize possession of fentanyl test strips, as they are considered drug paraphernalia under state law.

“These easy-to-use strips, which can be purchased online, will save lives,” said Powell. ” As co-chair of the Lackawanna Recovery Coalition, I understand that addiction is a disease, it shouldn’t be a death sentence.”

As September is National Recovery Month, if you feel you may be addicted to drugs or need help please go to lackawannarecovery.org or call 1-800-662-4357.