WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wyoming County District Attorney Joe Peters is issuing a warning that a new drug, “Tranq” has been found around the Wyoming County area.

According to Peters, investigators have uncovered the first instance of the animal tranquilizer “Tranq” being used around the county.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says Tranq, or Xylazine is a drug used in veterinary medicine as a sedative with pain-relieving and muscle relaxant properties.

The drug is used on many different animal species such as cattle, sheep, horses, dogs, and cats for a calming agent during transports, to perform surgical procedures, to relieve pain, or can act as an anesthetic.

Through the district attorney’s investigation, they say the tell-tale sign of “Tranq” usage is severe burn-like wounds left on the body of the user. The scars can spread to other parts of the body, whether or not “Tranq Dope” is administered by injection.

The drug is not approved for use in humans and is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for veterinary use only.

DA Peters states the exposure is common amongst heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine users, as Xylazine is often mixed with illegal substances.

“Tranq leaves the user knocked out even if Narcan is used to restore breathing. Beyond possible death, that leaves users more vulnerable, and therefore subject to other crimes like sexual assault and robbery,” explained Peters.

Peters stated by gathering intelligence, they can get ahead of this emerging and dangerous drug through aggressive law enforcement and education of our community.