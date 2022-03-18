WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man pleads guilty Friday to the third-degree murder of a 97-year-old woman that occurred in 2013.

The Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce confirms with Eyewitness News, Anthony Spudis entered the plea in Luzerne County court Friday.

Image from 2017 when Anthony Spudis was first arrested

DA Sanguedolce states Spudis is pleading guilty to the stabbing that killed 97-year-old Gertrude Price in her Nanticoke home in November 2013.

Officials say this plea averted Spudis for the potential death sentence if he was convicted. Spudis also pleaded guilty to burglary charges.

Spudis has been sentenced to 25 to 60 years in prison.