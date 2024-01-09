LOWER MAHANOY TWP., NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New details revealed in a Northumberland County double homicide where two people were shot and killed.

According to the District Attorney’s Office of Northumberland County, an investigation was conducted into a double homicide on Malta Road in Lower Mahanoy Township that occurred around 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

Through further investigation, Pennsylvania State Police stated a fight occurred earlier in the day between two women, including a juvenile, and 47-year-old Tracey Adams. The women escaped and ran to 31-year-old Brandi Hauck’s home, troopers said.

Police say Adams drove to Hauck’s house, brandished a pistol, and demanded Hauck leave. Adams then shot Hauck through the front door and she died on the scene from her injuries, PSP stated.

Adams forcibly entered the house with the alleged intent to cause death or injury to those inside the home, investigators stated.

Detectives believe a child, acting in self-defense, shot and killed Adams while he was shielding the two women behind him.

The District Attorney’s Office of Northumberland County noted the child’s actions were justifiable and prevented death or injury to the remaining people inside the home.

The investigation remains ongoing. 28/22 New will update you with the latest as it is released.