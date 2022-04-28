TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wyoming County District Attorney Joe Peters held a press conference Thursday afternoon detailing a drug investigation at Keystone College and in the borough of Factoryville that netted three arrests and the seizure of approximately 25 pound of marijuana.

Surrounded by law enforcement, Peters explained the collaborative investigation that resulted in the arrests of Montez Antwone Gaskin, Quamire Sincere Bell and Jerell Springer.





Peters spoke about the safety of the students and the community, and warned of the possibility of fentanyl in street drugs.

