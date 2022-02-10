DA finds October fatal I-80 officer-involved shooting in Clinton County justified

GREENE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After an investigation into the deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred in October of 2021, the Clinton County District Attorney has released his findings.

According to a release from District Attorney David Strouse, the shooting death of 27-year-old Nurgazy Mamyrov by police was justified.

Strouse cites multiple witnesses, police reports, camera footage, and even the 911 calls in his determination.

The shooting occurred on October 5, when 911 received calls that Mamyrov was shooting out windows at a rest stop on Interstate 80 in Greene Township.

The investigation states that a standoff with police followed and resulted in police opening fire on Mamyrov as he attempted to flee the scene by ramming his vehicle into civilian and police vehicles, resulting in multiple injuries.

The report states that Mamyrov succumbed to several gunshot wounds he received during the altercation.

The district attorney states that with all the factors considered, there was a reasonable belief that Mamyrov posed a serious threat to the lives of civilians and offers, and that the use of deadly force was justified.