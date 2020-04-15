D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc. donates $100,000 towards COVID-19 relief

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc. has committed $100,000 to go towards relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

America’s oldest brewery is donating money to Gary Sinise Foundation. The foundation has a campaign called Emergency COVID-19 Combat Service. It is dedicated to providing grants that will help healthcare workers get the PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) needed for first responders in the 22 states where Yuengling is sold.

Yuengling is also donating to the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association’s (PRLA) newly established Hospitality Assistance Response of Pennsylvania (HARP). This money will provide help support hospitality industry workers who have been impacted by the pandemic.

