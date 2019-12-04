Live Now
CYC Cuts Ribbon on New Childcare Center

Posted:

WILLKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) . Many families in the Wyoming Valley are experiencing the increased the need for child care.

The Wyoming Valley CYC experienced this need first hand with a big spike in enrollment within the past year.

It decided to make use of a vacant annex and construct infant-specific rooms, a pre-school classroom, kitchen area and laundry room.

The CYC Annex Child Care Center can now accomodate dozens more children.

