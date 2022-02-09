Cyberschool enrollment on the rise in Scranton School District

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The pandemic changed a lot of things including how children learn. More and more students are opting for virtual school.

The number of students enrolled at Scranton Cyber Academy has officially surpassed the number of kids here at Scranton High School and at West Scranton High School.

The numbers back up that claim, there are 1,287 students currently enrolled at the Scranton Cyber Academy with only 1,213 kids at Scranton High School and 997 at West Scranton High School. The pandemic played a big part in the switch.

First, many parents are working from home and some kids got used to doing their work online when schools were closed due to COVID-19. Scranton Cyber Academy Program supervisor Robert Butka says he doesn’t see the trend dying down any time soon.

“The pandemic has really hit families hard and out of pocket. We have a lot of students in our 7-12 cyber academy that work full time to help out their parents or grandparents or their guardians. They’re doing work at midnight, 10:00 pm, 4:00 am before they get up for their shift trying to get stuff done,” said Butka.

He says there is also a shortage of teachers across the nation and right here in our backyard. He has several positions open.