Cyberattack hits Hanover Area High School, National Guard’s cyber division moves in to assist

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The PA National Guard Cyber Division will be at Hanover Area Junior Senior High School all week trying to get to the bottom of a cyber issue the school had last week.

The network was repeatedly dropping out and interrupting virtual learning.

A band-aid was put on the issue for now, but the National Guard is there to detect and comb through any issues they can find.

