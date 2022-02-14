Cyber tip leads to police filing child porn charges against Susquehanna County man

AUBURN TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Auburn Township is facing multiple counts of child porn-related charges after police say he was in possession of 47 videos of child porn.

Troopers say on Thursday, they executed a search warrant at a home in the 2800 block of SR 3004 in Auburn Township after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Police say the tip informed them that a social media account registered to 22-year-old Nathan Allyn Schrader was sharing videos of children being sexually assaulted. One of the videos Schrader was said to be in possession of was of an unconscious underage female being sexually assaulted by an adult male.

While executing the search warrant, Schrader’s electronic devices were taken for forensic examination. Troopers say there were child sexual abuse materials found on the devices. Troopers also say that Schrader admitted to them that he possessed, viewed, and disseminated child pornography.

Schrader is charged with 10 counts of child pornography, 10 counts of distributing child pornography, and one count of criminal use of a communication facility. Schrader was released on $10,000 bail.