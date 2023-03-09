Seven other schools have also been impacted by the attack

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A cyber attack shut down a local school and impacted seven other school districts in the area.

Officials at the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center confirm that they were targeted by cyber criminals sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday. The attack impacted its computer system.

“We have students working from home today and tomorrow so that the CVI team is able to go to every computer and verify they are clean. We currently have 930 students from the following districts: Wilkes-Barre, Nanticoke, Hanover, Pittston, Crestwood, Old Forge, and Riverside. We also have a Child Care Center and a post-secondary LPN program as well as a night school,” said Dr. Tony Guariglia, the Administrative Director of Wilkes-Barre Area Career And Technical Center.

Currently, the school is working with technical experts to determine the extent of possible exposure to information.

The school released the statement below regarding the cyber attack:

A server stored at the Wilkes-Barre Career and Technical Center appears to have been compromised. The antivirus and backup procedures put into place in prevention prevented catastrophe and as of now, there is no indication that any personal information has been compromised. We can confirm at this time that there was an attack. The CTC and law are investigating the breach and they will determine the severity of the situation and whether any personal information has been compromised. If so, we will be reaching out to those As soon as I have more information, I will pass it along.” Dr. Tony Guariglia, Administrative Director, WIlkes-Barre Area Career And Technical Center.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have the latest on the investigation and a computer crimes expert talks about what you can do to reduce the chances of a cyber attack on your personal devices tonight on Eyewitness News.