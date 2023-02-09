WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials with the Crestwood School District tell Eyewitness News that teacher lay-offs are a possibility to solve an expected budget shortfall.

Crestwood School Board President John Macri says that teacher layoffs are a possibility, stating it’s one of several ideas being discussed to deal with a budget shortfall of $2.4 million.

At this time, Macri says it is not an official determination that teachers will be laid off, and there is no exact number of how many staff members may be impacted.

Janice Ciavarella, the president of the Crestwood Education Association and teacher’s union, also tells Eyewitness News that the district superintendent did say there could be layoffs as well as cuts to the art and library programs in the elementary school.

There is a committee meeting scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Thursday at the high school, and the school board will meet next week.