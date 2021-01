LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Indoor dining resumes in the commonwealth Monday.

Eyewitness News checked out local spots for breakfast and lunch, The Avenue and Pierce Street Deli.

Customers say they are happy to be back out. Plus, one customer was feeling generous Monday morning, tipping the bill at The Avenue.

Julie Dunphy will have more from the owner about that experience on later editions of Eyewitness News.