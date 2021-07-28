Curtis Stone, Susquehanna County’s three time Olympian

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — He’s a three time Olympian representing the U.S. and NEPA and he’s looking back now that the 2020 Tokyo games are underway.

98-year-old Curtis Stone, a Brooklyn Township native, Penn State grad and a life-long educator at Kent State University, has the distinction of having competed in three Olympic games.

“I guess, I wanted to be on the team, more than anything else. I got on the Olympic team three times. ’48, ’52, and the ’56 Olympics. The first one, 1949 London, I got sixth place,” said Stone.

Curtis recently relocated to Ohio to be closer to family, his daughter recalls traveling with her dad to amateur meets to see him win 13 titles.

“It just seems normal at the time, but it made for a great childhood because it meant that we traveled quite a bit. It seemed like we were always going to track meets,” said Sara Miller, Stone’s daughter.

In a 2016 interview, Stone told us his motivation to become an Olympian, came about while listening to the 1936 Olympics on the radio, “I remember listening to the 1936 games and I was so disappointed that America got only second place.”

Even though his competing days are over, Curtis continues to follow the games.

“He actually was able to attend the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. He and my mother went to Korea in ’88 for those Olympics, and then the last ones they attended were 1996 in Atlanta,” stated Miller.

Eyewitness News asked the Olympian and World War II Veteran if he had any advice for young athletes.

“Everyone wants to be an athlete as far as I’m concerned and you feel proud and lucky,” stated Stone.