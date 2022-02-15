Curling 101: Curling club offers beginners a try at Olympic sport

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s week two of the Winter Olympics and the U.S. men’s curling team is still working to defend its gold medal.

All of the excitement has a local curling club hoping you’ll join them. If you’ve been watching the Olympics, fascinated with curling and thought, “I want to try that,” you can right here in Wilkes-Barre.

“We’ve had kids out here who have been nine who’ve been in our league and we’ve had people in their 60s and 70s play,” Anthracite Curling Club President Dave Cawley said.

The Anthracite Curling Club says anyone can curl. It’s easy to learn, but difficult to master. Take it from Eyewitness News reporter Julie Dunphy who was trying out the Olympic sport for the first time.

The stone is roughly 40 pounds. For your delivery, you begin in a track start and push out into a lunge to throw the stone. There are aids to help with your balance.

“The goal is to get your stones closer than the other team,” Cawley said.

That’s where sweeping comes into play. Curlers sweep the ice to help the stone travel farther and straighter, a team effort if you’re playing to win.

“Basically, there are four people on a team. There’s a skip, he’s kind of like the captain. He says, ‘I want the stone to end here’ and the other three are the people who are doing most of the shooting,” Cawley said.

With all the excitement of the Winter Olympics, the Anthracite Curling Club wants to see you out on the ice for their open house to learn all the basics.

“It’s Sunday, February 27th from 3:30 to 5:30. Anyone’s welcome to come out. It’s $10 a person,” Club Treasurer Jennifer Rosar said.

A tip from one beginner to another: Dress warm!

“Have fun. You’re going to make some shots, you’re going to miss some shots, just like in any other game, but the whole point is just to have fun,” Cawley said.

There is an Intro to Curling event scheduled for Tuesday, March 22th and Tuesday, March 29th from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The club will go in-depth on all aspects of curling and then play a game. The cost is $25.

The Anthracite Curling Club says spots are filling up. To register or for more information about the club, head to anthracitecurling.com.

You can watch Eyewitness News reporter Julie Dunphy take on the curling sport herself in the video player below.