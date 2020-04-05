Curfew now in effect for City of Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The curfew set in place is in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus before patients overwhelm hospitals in that area. Because the Hazleton area has become a hot zone for COVID-19 cases in Luzerne County, officials have enacted a curfew for residents. Saturday night is the first night of the curfew in the city of Hazleton.

After hundreds test positive for COVID-19 in the Hazleton area, the mayor of Hazleton has taken drastic measures to protect residents against the coronavirus.

Jeff Cusat, Mayor of the city of Hazleton tells Eyewitness News Saturday night, “as of yesterday morning there was 401 cases.”

To prevent the number of positive cases from quickly rising.. the first night of curfew for the city went into effect 8 pm Saturday.

Streets empty, sidewalks bare in Hazleton Saturday night.

Multiple different agencies were seen throughout the city— making sure no one is violating the law.

Hazleton Police Chief Jerry Speziale stating quote “this is a life-saving measure for the entire public.”

The curfew will be in effect from 8 pm each night until 6 am.

The proclamation made by Mayor Cusat lasts five days– but can be extended by city council.

“We’re trying to educate the people with how important it is,” says Cusat. “The only way to stop the virus from spreading is to social distance, so it can’t jump from one person to another.”

The proclamation also prohibits groups of four or more in public areas, no more than four people can travel in a car unless they are immediate family members, and all residents are to stay six feet apart from each other.

If any of these measures are broken, residents can face fines up to $300 and 90 days in jail

Chief Speziale says this curfew does not apply to essential personnel going to or from work.

Mayor Cusat adds businesses will need to change their hours to abide by the curfew, as well as ordering any non-life sustaining businesses still open to close.

Earlier in the week Luzerne County Manager David Pedri requested National Guard assistance to help deal with the spread of COVID-19 in Hazleton. Saturday Eyewitness News reached out to the governor’s office. You can read that response by Clicking Here.