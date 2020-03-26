Curbside veterinary appointments

SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Berwick Veterinary Care Center has implemented new procedures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Geri Ellett DVM is seeing her pet patients via curbside appointments and is no longer doing elective services at this time.

For the curbside appointments, the client calls the care center, the technician comes to get the pet and brings it inside.







The owner then gets a call regarding the diagnostics and the pet is brought back out to the car. Appointments have been reduced to pet emergencies only, including vomiting and seizures.

No clients are allowed in the building; the only exception is for euthanization procedures. The Berwick Veterinary Care Center has pushed back pet vaccine appointments to April.

