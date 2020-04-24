Curbside pickup sales expanding to more Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) On Friday, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced it will expand its curbside pickup sales to 389 more Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores across the sate starting Monday, April 27th.

The orders will be fulfilled on a first-call, first-served basis beginning at 9:00am each day. The orders will be available for pickup from 9am-6pm with select stores operating on limited days and hours.

“Stores will accept the first 50-100 orders placed each day. Orders will only be accepted by the store’s published phone number; no orders will be accepted by email or voicemail.”

“Beginning Monday, we’ll have 565 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores across Pennsylvania accepting orders by phone for curbside pickup,” said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden. “We acknowledge that Pennsylvanians are frustrated with busy signals and want broader access to wine and spirits, so after learning from our experiences this past week, we’ve made improvements to process orders faster, expand the hours we take orders by phone, and be more flexible in scheduling pickups, even the same day, if pickup appointments are available.”

