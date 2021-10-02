‘Cupcake Wars’ helps bring awareness to breast cancer

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Miller-Keystone Blood Center hosted its second annual ‘Cupcake Wars’. Eight different cupcake bakers submitted their sweet creations for judging.

This year’s theme? Movies and music ala pink to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The cupcakes are then sold to raise funds for the American cancer society.

The cupcake bakers help another community cause, “they also recruit two blood donors to donate blood here at miller-keystone blood center to help out for local patients,” explained Kathy Rowinski, the Account Manager of Miller-Keystone Blood Center.