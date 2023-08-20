WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have announced a Little League World Series coach is missing.

According to Kevin Fountain, Senior Director of Communications Little League International, Jose Perez a coach with the Bayamo, Cuba left the Little League International Grove late Saturday night and has not returned.

Fountain notes that Little League International has contacted all appropriate authorities and will make sure the Bayamo Little League team continues to have the best support and experience while in Williamsport.

Eyewitness News will keep you updated as more news becomes available to us.