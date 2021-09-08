CTC commemorates 9/11 with annual first responders luncheon

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Career Technology Center’s Culinary Students held a special event Wednesday for our local first responders.

The 10th Annual First Responders Luncheon kicked off around 12:30 p.m. with local Police, Fire, and EMTs stopping in for lunch.

On the menu was strawberry fields salad, chicken saltimbocca, farfalle bolognese, sautéed green beans, and mixed berry shortcake.











Even though many of the students in the class were not alive or were too young to remember 9/11, they understand the importance of the day and why we remember what was sacrificed.

“It was a very important day of history for us. And that’s something that people kind of need to remember for the rest of their lives. And that’s something that is held dear to my heart” said CTC culinary student Noah Saar.

Chef Mark McAndrew said this is the first class he is teaching at CTC where his students were not alive for 9/11 so teaching them the importance of honoring first responders is something that he is very passionate about.