WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From Christmas to something more suited for Halloween. A rather spooky and peculiar event is taking place in Wilkes-Barre.

The Strange and Unusual Gift Shop and NEPA Craftworks juried craft show is hosting a Cryptids and Creatures Oddities Night Market at River and Market Streets.

The event features unique pieces of art, taxidermy, oddities, spooky perfumes and soaps, and a few bites to eat and drink.

Merchants selling their pieces of work say it’s nice to be a part of such a rare event.

“I really like coming out to this stuff and meeting different people who have kind of the same mindset and like a lot of the same stuff. it’s nice because a lot of the customers come out and they are surprised by the stuff that they see out here and they actually get to see some stuff that they might be into that they don’t really see at a regular craft fair,” said Jamie Greenhagen a vendor.

The craft fair is open to everyone and runs until Saturday night at ten in Wilkes-Barre.