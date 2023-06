WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Buckle up and get ready for some summer fun as a car show is returning to the area.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor, George C. Brown announced the Cruzin’ the Square Car Show will return in June.

Mayor Browns’s Office says the Cruzin’ the Square Car Show will return to Public Square in Wilkes-Barre on Friday, June 30 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

The car show will be held on the last Friday of each month through October.