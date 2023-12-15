DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County got a whole lot sweeter on Friday when the new Crumbl, opened its doors.

The new locally owned and operated Crumbl can be found at 700 Commerce Boulevard in Dickson City, Lackawanna County, 18519.

Store owners Nathan and Aline Poindexter say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to cookie connoisseurs in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Boxes.

The store is open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on weekdays and 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, December 20 at 4:00 p.m.

Aside from satisfying your sweet tooth, the store is also providing over 40 career opportunities to area locals.

The grand opening week menu will be 6 of the over 250 weekly rotating flavors, including

Crumbl’s classic “Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk.” For future weekly lineups, don’t miss the weekly flavor drops posted every Sunday at 6:00 pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts.

Customers can order in person during the first five business days of the Grand Opening.

Beginning Wednesday, December 20, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App or online at the Crumbl Cookie website.

Consumers who have downloaded the app can also enjoy a special Grand Opening 30-day promo code, valid for one free cookie at the Dickson City location on Monday, December 18.

Nate and Aline Pointdexter say they are thrilled to finally be opening a Crumbl near Nate’s hometown of Peckville. Aline loves to bake! Her favorite part about Crumbl is how the cookie flavors change EVERY week.

One thing Nate loves is the Crumbl mission statement of bringing friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world.” He attended his Valley View 20-year class Nate saw that Dickson City was a great location for those with a sweet tooth.

The Poindexters have spent months perfecting the Dickson City location to provide an irresistible experience for customers. Together with their crew, they are thrilled to finally open their doors to bring the people of Dickson City together.

For more information download the Crumbl app, or visit the Crumbl Dickson City website.