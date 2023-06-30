WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drivers, get ready to start your engines. Wilkes-Barre’s Cruising the Square is back. Cruising the Square showcases classic and old-school cars for every car lover, young or old.

Hundreds of visitors to the event Friday saw everything from a Chevy Bel Air’ to old Dodge Darts.

The car show will continue on the last Friday of each month through October on Public Square from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 pm.

“This is free for the cars to come by its free for the people to come down it’s just fun to walk around you can see all kinds of different cars all kinds of different eras all kinds of guys that are just proud to see what kind of work they did to these cars,” said City of Wilkes-Barre Special Events Coordinator Mike Slusser.

Due to the recent improvements to Public Square, the city asks participants to register their vehicles for the car show by contacting Special Events Coordinator Mike Slusser at mslusser@wilkes-barre.pa.us, or (570) 208-4149.