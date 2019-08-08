Cruisin’ to support Deutsch Institute

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A local organization that supports intellectually and physically challenged people is looking for a little support of its own. It has an upcoming fundraiser aimed at keeping the program thriving. Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller shows us how a pair of participants is helping promote the event.

“It’s very easy to draw once you get your mind set on it and stuff,” said Michael Hungarter.

The Kingston man has an artistic touch. He gets to express his creativity at Verve Vertu Art Studio in Dallas.

“I take my time. I don’t rush artwork,” Mr. Hungarter said.

Deutsch Institute opened the art studio in 2006 as one of its programs for participants with special needs.

“It’s a really great place. It’s fun to come here. The people are wonderful here,” Mr. Hungarter said.

Michael Hogan likes it here, too. Like the others, several of the Mountain Top man’s art pieces are on display and for sale.

“The art studio gives me a place to learn new art mediums, see my friends and show people what I can do,” he said.

Michael and Michael make a couple of creative artists. They teamed up to create a poster for an upcoming fundraising event “Cruisin’ For A Cause”. It’s an inaugural classic car show which the Deutsch Institute will hold August 17th at the Radisson at Lackawanna Station in downtown Scranton.

“Fundraisers are very important,” said Deutsch Institute Managing Director Sean McHale.

Cruisin’ For a Cause has added significance. It will benefit the recently established William J. Gerrity Deutsch Institute Memorial Fund to support activities. It’s named in memory of the man who helped found the Deutsch Institute in 1979.

“We serve 1,300 folks throughout Luzerne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Susquehanna and Wayne counties and we’re looking to continue to do this,” Mr. McHale said.

The upcoming fundraiser could go a long way toward making a dream trip for participants a reality.

“We’re hoping to take our group down to Disney and offer a wonderful opportunity for our folks at Disney,” said Mr. McHale.

And provide yet another opportunity for participants to live their best lives. Eyewitness News is a proud supporter of the Deutsch Institute.