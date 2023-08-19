WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A night of clear skies and rock n roll brought out a big crowd Saturday night to downtown Wilkes-Barre for a late-summer bash.

A legendary band performed on Public Square in a concert the city put on for free.

Thousands of people crowded Public Square to see the legendary Canadian band “The Guess Who” perform.

Many feel this kind of entertainment is what the city has been needing for years.

Bell bottoms, tie-dye, and one legendary band filled Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The Guess Who performed songs from their new album as well as their classic hits of the 60s and 70s.

The last time Darvene Cardwell of Harveys Lake went to a concert in Wilkes-Barre on the Square was in 1976.

“We’re not in the backwoods anymore. We got people wanting to come here,” said Cardwell.

The rock n roll trio Dustin Douglas and the Electric Gentlemen opened the event on the Square.

Then, at 7:30 p.m., what thousands had been waiting for all day.

“Great time in Wilkes-Barre Guess Who. #1,” says Mayor George Brown.

Garry Peterson has been with The Guess Who since the band formed in 1965.

“Wilkes-Barre rocks and I love this town,” added Maxim Furek from Luzerne County.

Pizza from Geraldo’s, potato pancakes, and other tasty bites circled the square to satisfy all the concert cravings.

Mayor George Brown, along with event organizers created one rockin’ opportunity this community is grateful for.

After seeing a legendary band perform here on Saturday people are hoping the Square looks a lot like this next summer

“That’s what we need in Wilkes-Barre living it up again and so far he is doing a great job and I can’t wait to see what he has up his sleeve for next summer,” explained Mark Krefski That’s

“The Guess Who” is best known internationally for its 1970 album ‘American Woman.’

They released a new album this summer called “Plein D’amour”.