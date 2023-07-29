SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A show highlighting some cold-blooded creatures drew a crowd Saturday in Scranton.

The Electric City Reptile Expo attracted animal lovers to the Hilton conference center.

The show provides reptiles and their admirers a place to connect, learn, buy or sell, and share their passion for animals.

The show also highlights local businesses like Axolotl Emporium in Scranton which has been breeding aquatic pets for more than a decade.

Overall, the show aims to break down the negative images and perceptions attached to these exotic pets.

“Like Ozzy here. Ozzy is a cayman lizard and this is an animal that you really don’t see much. Like you might see them in zoos and aquariums but besides that a lot of people don’t even know they exist,” said Dalton Christ a reptile enthusiast.

“You don’t need to be scared of them because they don’t want to hurt you,” added Christ.

This is the second time the expo has come to the electric city featuring more than 35 vendors.