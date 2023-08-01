WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — August 1 is National Night Out Day, an evening dedicated to communities getting to know their local first responders.

There were Night Out celebrations all over the commonwealth earlier Tuesday.

It’s rare to see a chopper touch down in your hometown, but this is no ordinary community event.

The Wright Township Police Department held its seventh Annual National Night Out on Tuesday evening and Chief Royce Engler says it gets bigger every year.

“The residents get to see what the police department actually does. They all come out and support us, we’re here to show them what equipment we have, different groups in the Mountain Top area here to show what they have,” said Chief Engler.

It was a chance for first responders to show off what they do, and how they do it.

They brought along cars, K9s, and even helicopters, a big hit with the kids.

“I like when we get to sit in there. It’s because they save you, and it’s very good,” said Nanticoke resident Brady Rybak.

The national event not only gives people all around the world the chance to learn more about first responders but also to meet their local heroes who are there to help.

“I think it’s very important that people get out and meet their first responders and meet the people that are here to help us all and it’s a great chance to do so,” said Bert Mangino of Plains.

This is especially important for children who may not fully understand their jobs.

“The children, they get to meet us, you know. They see us, not only when we pull mommy and daddy over to give them a ticket, but they see the good things we do,” said Chief Engler.

“You don’t want them to be afraid of anybody. You want them to learn and understand how important they are and to get along with everyone,” Mangino explained.

Colton Greeley, who has been going to the Wright Township Night Out since he was four years old, understands why it’s so important to meet them.

“Because they help us. They save us,” said Greenley.

Although the kids spent their day learning, they also spent it having fun.

“You name it, they have it here. Bounce houses, axe throwing. I never saw that for children,” Mangino said.

Although National Night Out has come to a close, it is always a good idea to get to know the first responders in your community and understand what they do.